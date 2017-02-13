Police Investigating Body Found Near On Central Park Avenue In Yonkers
Officials confirmed that police are investigating the death of a man who was found in the snow near the Cross County Shopping Center on Central Park Avenue on Monday. The cause of death has not been determined, and the identity of the body has not been confirmed.
