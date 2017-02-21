Police Investigating Armed Robbery of Cab Driver Outside Westchester Hotel
Law enforcement officials in Yonkers have launched an investigation after a cab driver was robbed near a popular hotel on Tuckahoe Road. Police confirmed that at approximately 3 a.m. on Tuesday morning, a livery cab driver was robbed at gunpoint outside of a Ramada Inn, after two customers that were picked up in Manhattan threatened the man and went running off through a nearby wooded area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Rochelle Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Yonkers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr. Young Chung Larchmont
|12 hr
|tomas coughlin
|1
|Former hockey star headed to prison (Apr '08)
|Feb 15
|Gooch
|73
|New Rochelle Teenager Found Guilty Of Murdering...
|Feb 15
|333stenbrian
|1
|Man finds dead body in recently purchased house...
|Feb 13
|cowboy
|1
|anyone interested in Trading Pictures of Wives ... (Nov '11)
|Feb 12
|Tom
|15
|the disco days of the past (Mar '08)
|Feb 10
|downs
|97
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Eastchester (Jan '14)
|Feb 9
|Mani singh
|56
Find what you want!
Search Yonkers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC