Police Investigating Armed Robbery of Cab Driver Outside Westchester Hotel

Law enforcement officials in Yonkers have launched an investigation after a cab driver was robbed near a popular hotel on Tuckahoe Road. Police confirmed that at approximately 3 a.m. on Tuesday morning, a livery cab driver was robbed at gunpoint outside of a Ramada Inn, after two customers that were picked up in Manhattan threatened the man and went running off through a nearby wooded area.

