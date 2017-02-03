Police beef up presence at Yonkers Middle High School
Parents in Yonkers are questioning why there has been an increased police presence outside the Yonkers Middle High School for the last two days. According to the school district, parents received a "robocall" around 11:45 a.m. on Thursday saying that an incident had happened in the community that caused the Yonkers Police Department to be stationed outside the school on Rockland Avenue.
