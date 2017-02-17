Pair of fives took down $50,000 features

YONKERS, NY, Saturday, February 18, 2017 - It was the old double-nickel Saturday night as a pair of fives took down Rock of Cashel won the week's marquee trot from second over, snapping pace-setting 17-10 choice Springbank Sam N by a head in 1:56. Dot Dot Dot Dash offered her best stride late to grab third, with a two-move Red Hot Herbie and a pocket-tiring Newcastle settling for the minors.

