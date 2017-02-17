NYPD psychologist pleads guilty to attempted assault
A New York Police Department psychologist who told detectives she was knocked unconscious by an intruder on the night her husband was shot has pleaded guilty to attempted assault. Westchester County District Attorney Anthony A. Scarpino Jr. says Emily Dearden, of Yonkers, faces up to 15 years in prison when she's sentenced on June 7. An ambulance took him to the hospital.
