NY man convicted of killing college student in New Rochelle

Stivenson Desir of New Rochelle was convicted of murder and criminal possession of a weapon on Tuesday in the death of 19-year-old Brandon Lawrence. The Iona College freshman from Yonkers was found dead on a ballfield at Lincoln Park in New Rochelle on April 3. Prosecutors say the two had attended a party hours earlier at off-campus housing.

