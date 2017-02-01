Nominations Open for Yonkers Teacher of the Year

The Yonkers Kiwanis Club, in partnership, with the City of Yonkers and Yonkers Board of Education, will present the 2017 Teacher of the Year Awards to three deserving members of the Yonkers Public Schools faculty. Teachers will be selected based on nominations submitted by students, parents, teachers and administrators, according to a release from Yonkers Public Schools.

