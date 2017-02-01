New Rochelle Man Sentenced for Stealing $122K from Elderly Chase Bank Customer in Yonkers
Matthew Gunther, 34, of 26 Cliff Street, New Rochelle, New York, was sentenced by Judge Anne Minihan on January 31, 2017 to one and a half to four and a half years in state prison on Grand Larceny in the Second Degree and multiple sentences of one to three years in state prison to run concurrent after being found guilty at a jury trial of one count of Grand Larceny in the Second Degree, a class "C" Felony, three counts of Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the Second Degree, class "D" Felonies, fifteen counts of Forgery in the Second Degree, class "D" Felonies, one count of Criminal Tax Fraud in the Fourth Degree, a class "E" Felony, and one count of Offering a False Instrument For Filing in the First Degree, a class "E" Felony.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Rochelle Talk.
Add your comments below
Yonkers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does anybody remmeber the Wild Cowboys era in W... (Oct '08)
|23 hr
|Ness1
|1,491
|Fifth Annual Messiah Sing-Along on 12/4 in Bria...
|Wed
|Stewy
|2
|Can a man love two women at the same time? (Mar '10)
|Jan 30
|pinxx
|228
|NYC settles case of off-duty officer's shooting...
|Jan 29
|333stenbrian
|1
|Hillary Clinton for New York mayor?
|Jan 28
|Julia
|103
|Roosevelt School Alums (Apr '10)
|Jan 27
|parmstrong
|4
|What is the best kind of Dip? (Dec '08)
|Jan 24
|Cope
|217
Find what you want!
Search Yonkers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC