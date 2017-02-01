New Rochelle Man Sentenced for Steali...

New Rochelle Man Sentenced for Stealing $122K from Elderly Chase Bank Customer in Yonkers

Matthew Gunther, 34, of 26 Cliff Street, New Rochelle, New York, was sentenced by Judge Anne Minihan on January 31, 2017 to one and a half to four and a half years in state prison on Grand Larceny in the Second Degree and multiple sentences of one to three years in state prison to run concurrent after being found guilty at a jury trial of one count of Grand Larceny in the Second Degree, a class "C" Felony, three counts of Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the Second Degree, class "D" Felonies, fifteen counts of Forgery in the Second Degree, class "D" Felonies, one count of Criminal Tax Fraud in the Fourth Degree, a class "E" Felony, and one count of Offering a False Instrument For Filing in the First Degree, a class "E" Felony.

