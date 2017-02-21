Mount Vernon Man Arraigned On Manslaughter Charges For Fatal Stabbing

The Mount Vernon man accused of the fatal stabbing a 24-year-old Yonkers resident last year has been arraigned on manslaughter and weapons charges. According to Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Donte Pace, 22, has been arraigned in Westchester County Court on Wednesday, where he was formally charged with manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon following the assault of his victim last October.

