Missing Westchester Teen Found, Safe

A 19-year-old teen who went missing in Yonkers on Friday morning was found in safe condition in Queens Monday afternoon, according to authorities. Gene Warren was last seen in Yonkers at 8:15 a.m. on Friday.

