Mastering Palace Marks First Decade Feb 23, 2017

Mastering engineer Dave Kutch is celebrating the tenth anniversary of his Mastering Palace, located in a decommissioned firehouse a few blocks from Harlem's Apollo Theater, following a milestone year. "We mastered 14 2017 Grammy nominees," he reports.

