Marjorie Castimore Obituary, 97
A memorial service and celebration of her life will be held in the summer of 2017 for Marjorie V. Castimore, 97, who passed away peacefully in her home on Jan. 20. Marjorie was born Dec. 2, 1919 in Brooklyn, New York to Godfrey and Irma Hammond. She grew up and was educated in Scarsdale, New York, where she met her future husband, William T. Castimore.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Vermont Standard.
Add your comments below
Yonkers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does anybody remmeber the Wild Cowboys era in W... (Oct '08)
|23 hr
|Ness1
|1,491
|Fifth Annual Messiah Sing-Along on 12/4 in Bria...
|Wed
|Stewy
|2
|Can a man love two women at the same time? (Mar '10)
|Jan 30
|pinxx
|228
|NYC settles case of off-duty officer's shooting...
|Jan 29
|333stenbrian
|1
|Hillary Clinton for New York mayor?
|Jan 28
|Julia
|103
|Roosevelt School Alums (Apr '10)
|Jan 27
|parmstrong
|4
|What is the best kind of Dip? (Dec '08)
|Jan 24
|Cope
|217
Find what you want!
Search Yonkers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC