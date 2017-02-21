Man Stole Thousands From Macy's, Yorktown Police Say
A 51-year-old man was busted by police in Yorktown last week after reportedly stealing more than $1,200 in merchandise from the Jefferson Valley Mall on two separate occasions. On Monday, Feb. 13, police officers patrolling in the Jefferson Valley Mall parking lot were flagged by a loss prevention agent from Macy's who was requesting assistance with an alleged shoplifter.
