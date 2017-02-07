LOVETT: Cuomo looking to strike at ol...

LOVETT: Cuomo looking to strike at old opponent before 2018

Cuomo, through intermediaries like former top aides Larry Schwartz and Drew Zambelli, reached out to several Westchester County Democrats and encouraged them to run for county executive against GOP incumbent Rob Astorino. Astorino lost to Cuomo in the 2014 governor's race and is considering another run in 2018.

