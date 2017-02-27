Lin-Manuel Miranda Gives Oscar Shout ...

Lin-Manuel Miranda Gives Oscar Shout Out To Westchester Tuxedo Shop

In a New York Times article , the "Hamilton" star gives a shout out to San Marko in Yonkers for the outfit he wore on Sunday, Feb. 26 to the 89th Academy Awards. Miranda had been nominated for Best Original Song for "How Far I'll Go" from the movie, "Moana."

