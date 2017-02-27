Lin-Manuel Miranda Gives Oscar Shout Out To Westchester Tuxedo Shop
In a New York Times article , the "Hamilton" star gives a shout out to San Marko in Yonkers for the outfit he wore on Sunday, Feb. 26 to the 89th Academy Awards. Miranda had been nominated for Best Original Song for "How Far I'll Go" from the movie, "Moana."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Rye Daily Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Yonkers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Rochelle (Sep '07)
|Mon
|StreetBrat
|3,379
|Dinner in New Rochelle (Oct '10)
|Feb 24
|D healey
|4
|theBlox is a Bronx-based media outlet. How do y...
|Feb 22
|Jokerman
|1
|Dr. Young Chung Larchmont
|Feb 21
|tomas coughlin
|1
|Former hockey star headed to prison (Apr '08)
|Feb 15
|Gooch
|73
|New Rochelle Teenager Found Guilty Of Murdering...
|Feb 15
|333stenbrian
|1
|Man finds dead body in recently purchased house...
|Feb 13
|cowboy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Yonkers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC