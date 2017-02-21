K9 Officer Gets Perfect Score After Yonkers Narcotics Search
Clarkstown Police Officer K9 Taz has a lot to bark about after winning first place in the United States Police Canine Association Region 7 Narcotics Certification on Tuesday in Yonkers. During the event Officer Michael Keane and Taz took part in a narcotics search test and placed first overall with a perfect score.
