In Sickness and in Health (Insurance): Obamacare Uncertainty Leads Couple to the Wedding Altar
Don Boyer and Ann Justi initially planned to get married in the fall, but moved things up because they were concerned Affordable Care Act rule changes could strand her without insurance. "This is a first for me," says Rabbi Andy Dubin, as he sits down on a collapsible chair opposite Ann Justi and Don Boyer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNYC-AM New York.
Add your comments below
Yonkers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former hockey star headed to prison (Apr '08)
|Wed
|Gooch
|73
|New Rochelle Teenager Found Guilty Of Murdering...
|Wed
|333stenbrian
|1
|Man finds dead body in recently purchased house...
|Feb 13
|cowboy
|1
|anyone interested in Trading Pictures of Wives ... (Nov '11)
|Feb 12
|Tom
|15
|the disco days of the past (Mar '08)
|Feb 10
|downs
|97
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Eastchester (Jan '14)
|Feb 9
|Mani singh
|56
|What is the best kind of Dip? (Dec '08)
|Feb 4
|Grizzly
|218
Find what you want!
Search Yonkers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC