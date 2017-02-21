Have You Seen Him? Yonkers Teen Has B...

Have You Seen Him? Yonkers Teen Has Been Missing Since Christmas Day

Law enforcement agencies are seeking the community's assistance in locating a Yonkers teenager that has been missing for nearly two months. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Yonkers Police Department have issued a missing person report for 16-year-old Yoxy Zuniga Romero, who has been missing since Christmas Day.

