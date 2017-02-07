'Hamilton' Star Follows Path Back To ...

'Hamilton' Star Follows Path Back To Walter Panas High School

The journey from acting in high school plays to landing a part in one of the hottest plays on Broadway is a long and uncertain one, says former Cortlandt Manor resident Anthony Lee Medina. But it's well worth the effort if that path leads you back home once in a while where you can inspire and encourage others the way you were when you were starting out.

