George Washington letter on sale of slaves up for auction
George Washington letter on sale of slaves up for auction An 1848 runaway slave poster, with a connection to Abraham Lincoln, also is for sale. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2lnazgU A signed letter from George Washington dated Nov. 30, 1774 about the auctioning of 90 slaves and the settling of an estate is among historic documents being auctioned this month by Cohasco, Inc. of Yonkers, Feb. 19, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Yonkers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr. Young Chung Larchmont
|8 hr
|tomas coughlin
|1
|Former hockey star headed to prison (Apr '08)
|Feb 15
|Gooch
|73
|New Rochelle Teenager Found Guilty Of Murdering...
|Feb 15
|333stenbrian
|1
|Man finds dead body in recently purchased house...
|Feb 13
|cowboy
|1
|anyone interested in Trading Pictures of Wives ... (Nov '11)
|Feb 12
|Tom
|15
|the disco days of the past (Mar '08)
|Feb 10
|downs
|97
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Eastchester (Jan '14)
|Feb 9
|Mani singh
|56
Find what you want!
Search Yonkers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC