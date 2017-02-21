Four Books on How to Heal from a Hurt...

Four Books on How to Heal from a Hurtful Church

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Publishers' Weekly

Amid reports of declining church attendance in the U.S. today, religion publishers are addressing a major factor that drives congregants away - negative experiences with clergy members or other parishioners. In 2015, the Pew Research Center surveyed over 35,000 American adults and reported a decline in the number of people who say they regularly go to religious services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Publishers' Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yonkers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
theBlox is a Bronx-based media outlet. How do y... 18 hr Jokerman 1
Dr. Young Chung Larchmont Tue tomas coughlin 1
News Former hockey star headed to prison (Apr '08) Feb 15 Gooch 73
News New Rochelle Teenager Found Guilty Of Murdering... Feb 15 333stenbrian 1
News Man finds dead body in recently purchased house... Feb 13 cowboy 1
anyone interested in Trading Pictures of Wives ... (Nov '11) Feb 12 Tom 15
the disco days of the past (Mar '08) Feb 10 downs 97
See all Yonkers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yonkers Forum Now

Yonkers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yonkers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Yonkers, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,964 • Total comments across all topics: 279,085,811

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC