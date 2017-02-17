Fifty Firefighters Battle Blaze At Yonkers Three-Story Wood Frame Building

Fifty firefighters and 12 companies are battling a two-alarm blaze at a three-story wood frame building at 80 Ash St. in Yonkers early Friday evening, according to the Yonkers Fire Department. Ten people have been displaced as a result of the blaze, which ignited around 6 p.m. in the concealed areas behind the walls, the department said.

