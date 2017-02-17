Ex-NYPD psychologist pleads guilty to shooting husband in head while he slept
An ex-NYPD psychologist pleaded guilty Friday to shooting her real estate developer husband in the head while he slept in 2013, PEOPLE confirms. Emily Dearden, 48, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree assault, a felony, the Westchester County District Attorney's Office announced in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.
