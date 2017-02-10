Elmsford Man, 20, Found Guilty Of Mur...

Elmsford Man, 20, Found Guilty Of Murder In Shooting

An Elmsford man is facing life in prison after being found guilty of murder for his role in a daytime shooting as a teenager two years ago. On Friday, Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino announced that Dontae Degree, 20, was found guilty by a jury trial for a 2015 shooting that left one man dead and another seriously injured in Yonkers.

