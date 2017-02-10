Elmsford Man, 20, Found Guilty Of Murder In Shooting

An Elmsford man is facing life in prison after being found guilty of murder for his role in a daytime shooting as a teenager two years ago. On Friday, Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino announced that Dontae Degree, 20, was found guilty by a jury trial for a 2015 shooting that left one man dead and another seriously injured in Yonkers.

