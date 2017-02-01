Early Morning Apartment Fire Displaces One Westchester Family
One family was displaced in Yonkers following an early morning fire that tore through a unit in an Oliver Avenue apartment building. At approximately 2:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, fire crews were dispatched to the third floor of the apartment complex at 92 Oliver Ave., following reports of smoke stemming from a kitchen fire.
