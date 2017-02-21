Do You Know This Dog Found In Yonkers?

Yonkers police are searching for the owner of a dog found Friday near McLean Avenue in the area of Putnam Avenue/Tibbetts Road. The dog, a male with mostly black fur with white fur on his chest, was found wearing a red collar and a white flea collar, according to police, who said the animal was found about 8:45 a.m. by officers Anthony Massey and Michael Vataj.

