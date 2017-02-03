Day Care Done Right
There's a Catch-22 for low income families when it comes to day care. Two incomes are essential for any quality of life and that means finding affordable day care.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.
Comments
Add your comments below
Yonkers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What is the best kind of Dip? (Dec '08)
|Sat
|Grizzly
|218
|Illegal deportation coming soon!!!!!!!!!!
|Sat
|LongDongSilver
|2
|Fifth Annual Messiah Sing-Along on 12/4 in Bria...
|Fri
|Anonymous
|3
|The Bronx is another third world country.
|Feb 3
|Whitelivesmatter
|2
|Trump election documentaries prove popular at S...
|Feb 3
|et5uuetr
|1
|Does anybody remmeber the Wild Cowboys era in W... (Oct '08)
|Feb 1
|Ness1
|1,491
|Can a man love two women at the same time? (Mar '10)
|Jan 30
|pinxx
|228
Find what you want!
Search Yonkers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC