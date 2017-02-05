Critics blast Cuomo's free-college-tuition plan as a 'sham' 0:0

Lawmakers are calling Gov. Cuomo's free-college-tuition plan a "sham" because it won't help as many students as promised and low-income students could still be stuck with big bills. State legislators are picking apart Cuomo's $163 million proposal - which would cover tuition at public colleges for in-state students whose families earn less than $100,000 - while slamming a provision that raises tuition at CUNY and SUNY by $250 per year.

