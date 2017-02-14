Cops: NY man sold cocaine outside Stamford bar
Jason Tillis, 36, of Yonkers, was charged with possession of over an ounce of cocaine and operating a drug factory when police arrested him outside Hudson Grille on Bedford Street Friday night. Jason Tillis, 36, of Yonkers, was charged with possession of over an ounce of cocaine and operating a drug factory when police arrested him outside Hudson Grille on Bedford Street Friday night.
