Citizens take down robber in Yonkers

Monday Read more: News12.com

A group of neighbors is being hailed as heroes this morning after catching a person who allegedly robbed a liquor store in Yonkers. Police received a call around 4:20 p.m. Sunday that there was a robbery at the LM Liquor Store located on Kimball Avenue.

