Backlash over plan to park oil barges by NYC Opponents say plan will "re-industrialize" Hudson River and increase chance of oil spill. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2lKEe5z The Coast Guard is considering a plan to anchor up to 16 oil barges in the Hudson River off the Palisades Interstate Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.