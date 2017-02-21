B Yoyo wins $50K Open Handicap Trot a...

B Yoyo wins $50K Open Handicap Trot at Yonkers

B Yoyo wins $50K Open Handicap Trot at Yonkers Sunday, February 26, 2017 - by Frank Drucker, Publicity Director, for Empire City at Yonkers Raceway A field of seven, after a defection, were all nose-to-gate going the flat mile, with second choice B Yoyo picking off 11-10 choice Rose Run Parker at the wire in 1:56.1. B Yoyo ekes out a nose victory over Rose Run Parker in Sunday's featured trotting contest at Yonkers Raceway. The eventual winner-from post position two-was part of an early, three-way scrum also involving Zooming and Red Hot Herbie .

