As Occupants Prepare to Jump from Roof, Three Alarm Fire Rips Through ...
On a cold, windy evening in the south end of New Rochelle firefighters battled to knock down a tenacious structure fire while trying to prevent it from jumping to a neighboring house. They partly succeeded, knocking down the fire at the first house but not before the second house suffered some damage including broken wood throughout the second floor, and some fire damage on the side of the house.
