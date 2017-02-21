Animal Specialty Center Introduces TrueBeama Radiotherapy System for Pet Cancer Treatment
The ribbon cutting for the TrueBeam system was part of a continuing education seminar that included a presentation entitled, "Combining Surgery and Radiation" by ASC's Kendra Hearon, DVM, DACVS, Fellow in Surgical Oncology. "We are very excited to introduce this new technology to veterinary professionals because is it a real game-changer that will enable us to treat even the most challenging cases with unprecedented speed and pinpoint precision," said Kari Rosen, DVM, DACVR RO at ASC.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Yonkers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|theBlox is a Bronx-based media outlet. How do y...
|22 hr
|Jokerman
|1
|Dr. Young Chung Larchmont
|Tue
|tomas coughlin
|1
|Former hockey star headed to prison (Apr '08)
|Feb 15
|Gooch
|73
|New Rochelle Teenager Found Guilty Of Murdering...
|Feb 15
|333stenbrian
|1
|Man finds dead body in recently purchased house...
|Feb 13
|cowboy
|1
|anyone interested in Trading Pictures of Wives ... (Nov '11)
|Feb 12
|Tom
|15
|the disco days of the past (Mar '08)
|Feb 10
|downs
|97
Find what you want!
Search Yonkers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC