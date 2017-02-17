2 brothers dead after crash on Bronx River Parkway
Two brothers died after their car drifted off the road and crashed into a tree on the Bronx River Parkway Friday, police say. The driver of the car, Dayan Hunter, 47, of the Bronx, and his passenger Dave Hunter, 44, of Yonkers were pronounced dead at the scene.
