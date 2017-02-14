14 Charged After Years-Long Heroin, Crack Probe In Westchester, Bronx

Fourteen people who were part of a violent drug crew from Westchester and the Bronx are facing federal weapons, drug and robbery charges following an indictment on Tuesday by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York In the indictment, U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara said the 14 sold drugs and firearms for several years in the Bronx and Yonkers, and that four of those indicted took part in robberies in the Bronx and Manhattan. "As alleged, the defendants arrested today plagued the Bronx and Yonkers with drug dealing, guns, and commercial robberies," said Bharara.

