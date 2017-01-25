Yonkers Woman Wins First Six-Figure J...

Yonkers Woman Wins First Six-Figure Jackpot of Year at Empire City Casino

Yonkers resident "Nancy G." hit a huge jackpot to the tune of $190,860.89 on her trip to nearby Empire City Casino Saturday night, Jan. 21. Her $4 wager on the penny-denomination Wheel of Fortune slot machine in the casino's Gotham Palace at 8:57 p.m. pulled down the first six-figure jackpot of the year at the Yonkers casino, according to a release from Empire City Casino. Last year, a dozen six-figure jackpots were hit at Empire City, including a near $1 million score by Linda H. of Thornwood who hit for $961,411 on the Wheel of Fortune in on Nov. 13, the release said.

