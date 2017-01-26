Yonkers Woman Sentenced For Unemployment Benefits Fraud
A Yonkers woman was sentenced to 18 months in prison Wednesday for defrauding unemployment insurance programs in a "fictitious employer scheme" for an internet business she claimed was based in Trumbull. Theresa A. Freeman, 65, also faces three years of supervised release after her prison sentence in the decision by U.S. District Judge Janet Bond Arterton.
