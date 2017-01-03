Yonkers set to kick off 2017 season on Sunday
YONKERS, NY, Tuesday, January 3, 2017-Sunday is showtime for Yonkers Raceway's 2017 season opener, with first post for the 11-race extravaganza at 11:30 AM. Please note this post time, as there was some scuttlebutt about a later one, but 11:30 AM is the gospel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HarnessLink.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Yonkers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Rochelle (Sep '07)
|12 hr
|Pumpertwo
|3,377
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Eastchester (Jan '14)
|Dec 30
|Jdibiasi813
|54
|Somebody Got Murdered: Man Shot Dead in The Bronx (Aug '09)
|Dec 28
|Rest in Peace Bro...
|55
|That so much beautiful to my goat wife.
|Dec 22
|HUGE MEATY DONG
|11
|Wild Cowboys movie! (Sep '09)
|Dec 22
|Blocks
|210
|DISCO FK 174 Audubon (Jul '11)
|Dec 22
|Blocks
|195
|Staks bka oshapha murray (Oct '10)
|Dec 18
|Key
|12
Find what you want!
Search Yonkers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC