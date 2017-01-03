Yonkers set to kick off 2017 season on Sunday

YONKERS, NY, Tuesday, January 3, 2017-Sunday is showtime for Yonkers Raceway's 2017 season opener, with first post for the 11-race extravaganza at 11:30 AM. Please note this post time, as there was some scuttlebutt about a later one, but 11:30 AM is the gospel.

