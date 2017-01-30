Yonkers Roadways Closed Following Four-Alarm Fire At Artists' Building

Several streets remain closed in Yonkers, following a massive four-alarm fire on Nepperhan Avenue that took nearly 100 firefighters to knock down. At approximately 4 a.m. on Monday morning, a general alarm - meaning every on-duty firefighter from every company responds - was issued at the former Alexander Smith Carpet building on the corner of Nepperhan and Lake Avenues, which now houses local artists and businesses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Yonkers Daily Voice.