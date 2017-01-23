Yonkers Road Re-Opened After Downed Power Lines Cleared
A snapped utility pole caused power lines to land on Central Park Avenue in Yonkers early Sunday, closing the road to traffic, according to a report by News 12. Police kept drivers at bay while Con Ed crews cleared the lines and fixed the pole near the intersection of Mile Square Road, News 12 reported.
