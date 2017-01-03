Yonkers Public Schools Launch MLK Poem/Video Contest

Creative students have a chance to have their work displayed at Yonkers City Hall if selected during the 2017 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. poem/video contest that runs through Friday, Jan. 20. This year's contest theme is "Challenging Yourself & Those Around You," and asks students to reflect on what they can do for themselves and their peers to reach their full potential.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Yonkers Daily Voice.