Yonkers Public Schools Launch MLK Poem/Video Contest
Creative students have a chance to have their work displayed at Yonkers City Hall if selected during the 2017 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. poem/video contest that runs through Friday, Jan. 20. This year's contest theme is "Challenging Yourself & Those Around You," and asks students to reflect on what they can do for themselves and their peers to reach their full potential.
