Yonkers Police: Stretch Of Central Park Avenue Closed This Weekend
Police are warning motorists to avoid a stretch of Central Park Avenue this weekend, as Con Edison begins emergency repairs in the area. According to police, beginning at 1 p.m. on Friday and extending through the weekend, the southbound service road of Central Park Avenue will be closed at Tuckahoe Road due to a Con Ed emergency.
