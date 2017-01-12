Yonkers Police: Stretch Of Central Pa...

Yonkers Police: Stretch Of Central Park Avenue Closed This Weekend

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Yonkers Daily Voice

Police are warning motorists to avoid a stretch of Central Park Avenue this weekend, as Con Edison begins emergency repairs in the area. According to police, beginning at 1 p.m. on Friday and extending through the weekend, the southbound service road of Central Park Avenue will be closed at Tuckahoe Road due to a Con Ed emergency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Yonkers Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yonkers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hillary Clinton for New York mayor? 1 hr Cupcake6125 61
NOBAMA DAY January 21, 2017!!!!!!!! 16 hr LONESOME CANADIAN... 1
What is the best kind of Dip? (Dec '08) Thu brookes 216
Helicopters over East Yonkers, NY (Aug '09) Jan 11 Kar 85
SHADY GLEN COURT, New Rochelle, NY (Jan '11) Jan 7 Larry 3
Review: Lucy Auto Driving School (Mar '15) Jan 4 Diana B 3
New Rochelle (Sep '07) Jan 3 Pumpertwo 3,377
See all Yonkers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yonkers Forum Now

Yonkers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yonkers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
 

Yonkers, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,430 • Total comments across all topics: 277,894,591

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC