Yonkers' news, Prix winner gets International invite
YONKERS, NY , Friday, January 27, 2017--Yonkers Raceway's Friday news agenda--we're talkin' real news here, people--features a pair of interesting morsels. First, the Raceway has announced that the winner of Sunday's Prix d'Amerique at Vincennes in Paris shall receive an invitation for the 2017 Yonkers International Trot.
Yonkers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NYC settles case of off-duty officer's shooting...
|3 hr
|333stenbrian
|1
|Hillary Clinton for New York mayor?
|21 hr
|Julia
|103
|Roosevelt School Alums (Apr '10)
|Fri
|parmstrong
|4
|What is the best kind of Dip? (Dec '08)
|Jan 24
|Cope
|217
|Do you approve of Ruben Diaz, Jr. as Mayor? (Mar '12)
|Jan 20
|Hugh Mungus
|3
|Man Assaulted for Wearing 'Make America Great A...
|Jan 19
|The Big Bronx Cheer
|12
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Eastchester (Jan '14)
|Jan 17
|michele0210
|55
