Yonkers' news, Prix winner gets International invite

YONKERS, NY , Friday, January 27, 2017--Yonkers Raceway's Friday news agenda--we're talkin' real news here, people--features a pair of interesting morsels. First, the Raceway has announced that the winner of Sunday's Prix d'Amerique at Vincennes in Paris shall receive an invitation for the 2017 Yonkers International Trot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HarnessLink.com.