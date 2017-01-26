Yonkers' news, Prix winner gets International invite

Yonkers' news, Prix winner gets Inter...

YONKERS, NY , Friday, January 27, 2017--Yonkers Raceway's Friday news agenda--we're talkin' real news here, people--features a pair of interesting morsels. First, the Raceway has announced that the winner of Sunday's Prix d'Amerique at Vincennes in Paris shall receive an invitation for the 2017 Yonkers International Trot.

