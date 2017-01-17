Yonkers Names First African American Female Deputy Corporation Counsel
Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano and the City Council have appointed the first-ever African American woman to serve as the city's Deputy Corporation Counsel. This week, the City Council unanimously approved the appointment of Helen Aggrey as the Yonkers Second Deputy Corporation Counsel at its latest meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Yonkers Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Yonkers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton for New York mayor?
|Sat
|West 11th
|92
|Do you approve of Ruben Diaz, Jr. as Mayor? (Mar '12)
|Jan 20
|Hugh Mungus
|3
|Man Assaulted for Wearing 'Make America Great A...
|Jan 19
|The Big Bronx Cheer
|12
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Eastchester (Jan '14)
|Jan 17
|michele0210
|55
|3-month-old Bronx baby found unresponsive last ...
|Jan 17
|insanity becomes me
|1
|Jo Hansen Diorio caught smoking crack w Roy Han...
|Jan 17
|Shane STRASSBERG ...
|1
|Some Black Harlem Leaders Worried About Electio... (Jul '16)
|Jan 17
|MORE TRUMP NEWS a...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Yonkers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC