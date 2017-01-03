Yonkers man accused in son's beating death to remain jailed
Investigators say the father brought the toddler to St. John's Hospital around 9 p.m. and said he didn't know what was wrong with the child. Hospital employees noticed bruises on the toddler, who was unresponsive and pronounced dead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Yonkers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton for New York mayor?
|7 hr
|Denny CranesPlace
|37
|SHADY GLEN COURT, New Rochelle, NY (Jan '11)
|Sat
|Larry
|3
|Review: Lucy Auto Driving School (Mar '15)
|Jan 4
|Diana B
|3
|New Rochelle (Sep '07)
|Jan 3
|Pumpertwo
|3,377
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Eastchester (Jan '14)
|Dec 30
|Jdibiasi813
|54
|Somebody Got Murdered: Man Shot Dead in The Bronx (Aug '09)
|Dec 28
|Rest in Peace Bro...
|55
|That so much beautiful to my goat wife.
|Dec 22
|HUGE MEATY DONG
|11
Find what you want!
Search Yonkers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC