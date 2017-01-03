Yonkers had strong European wagering ...

Yonkers had strong European wagering in 2016

Yonkers Raceway wrapped up its 2016 season with nearly $20 million US Dollars wagered from European sources throughout the French PMU network. Just under $18 million Euros were wagered on 32 race cards from Yonkers.

