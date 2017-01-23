Woman, 29, In Critical Condition After Being Shot In Head In Yonkers
A 29-year-old woman is in critical condition after an early Sunday morning shooting at 178 Palisade Ave. in Yonkers, police said. Responding units located the unidentified inside of a vehicle at that location with an apparent gunshot wound to her head, police said.
