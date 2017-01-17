Westchester Woman Pleads Guilty To St...

Westchester Woman Pleads Guilty To Stealing More Than $700K In Fraud Scheme

A Yonkers woman pleaded guilty in court Friday to one count of wire fraud stemming from her theft of more than $700,000 from her Stamford employer, according to Deirdre M. Daly, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut. Rosemarie Collazo, 51, waived her right to indictment and made her plea in Bridgeport before U.S. District Judge Stefan R. Underhill.

