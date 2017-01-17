Westchester Woman Pleads Guilty To Stealing More Than $700K In Fraud Scheme
A Yonkers woman pleaded guilty in court Friday to one count of wire fraud stemming from her theft of more than $700,000 from her Stamford employer, according to Deirdre M. Daly, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut. Rosemarie Collazo, 51, waived her right to indictment and made her plea in Bridgeport before U.S. District Judge Stefan R. Underhill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The White Plains Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Yonkers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton for New York mayor?
|Sat
|West 11th
|92
|Do you approve of Ruben Diaz, Jr. as Mayor? (Mar '12)
|Jan 20
|Hugh Mungus
|3
|Man Assaulted for Wearing 'Make America Great A...
|Jan 19
|The Big Bronx Cheer
|12
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Eastchester (Jan '14)
|Jan 17
|michele0210
|55
|3-month-old Bronx baby found unresponsive last ...
|Jan 17
|insanity becomes me
|1
|Jo Hansen Diorio caught smoking crack w Roy Han...
|Jan 17
|Shane STRASSBERG ...
|1
|Some Black Harlem Leaders Worried About Electio... (Jul '16)
|Jan 17
|MORE TRUMP NEWS a...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Yonkers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC