Westchester Man Found Guilty Of Attempted Murder Following Shooting

A Yonkers man has been found guilty of attempted murder for his role in a shooting that left a woman without complete function of her left hand after more than six months. On Tuesday, Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino announced that Yonkers resident Frank Kwaw, 25, was found guilty of multiple violent felonies following last year's shooting of Jessica Scott.

