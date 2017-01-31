Westchester Man Found Guilty Of Attempted Murder Following Shooting
A Yonkers man has been found guilty of attempted murder for his role in a shooting that left a woman without complete function of her left hand after more than six months. On Tuesday, Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino announced that Yonkers resident Frank Kwaw, 25, was found guilty of multiple violent felonies following last year's shooting of Jessica Scott.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Harrison Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Yonkers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can a man love two women at the same time? (Mar '10)
|Mon
|pinxx
|228
|NYC settles case of off-duty officer's shooting...
|Jan 29
|333stenbrian
|1
|Hillary Clinton for New York mayor?
|Jan 28
|Julia
|103
|Roosevelt School Alums (Apr '10)
|Jan 27
|parmstrong
|4
|What is the best kind of Dip? (Dec '08)
|Jan 24
|Cope
|217
|Do you approve of Ruben Diaz, Jr. as Mayor? (Mar '12)
|Jan 20
|Hugh Mungus
|3
|Man Assaulted for Wearing 'Make America Great A...
|Jan 19
|The Big Bronx Cheer
|12
Find what you want!
Search Yonkers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC